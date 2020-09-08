Google Phone App Now Verifies Calls and It’s Coming to More Devices

Google is well aware that none of us like to answer our phones when a call is incoming. We don’t because we assume most are spam or scam calls that the dialer hasn’t quite picked up on, so we send them to voicemail or hang-up. Not every call is spam, though, and now Google wants to try to help by verifying calls. Not only that, but they are planning to bring the Google Phone app to more phones to try and let everyone in on this new verification.

Google’s new Verified Calls

In a blog post today, Google announced that they are adding a Verified Calls feature to the Google Phone app that will initially roll out in the US, Mexico, Brazil, Spain and India. More countries should get access pretty soon.

The new Verified Calls feature will try and show more than just the name of the business that is calling. Not only would the name of the business be displayed, you would see their logo and if they have been verified by Google. In some instances, it would show the reason they are calling, like a bank calling for verification on a purchase. The idea is to confirm the call is who it’s supposed to be and prevent spoofing.

Google has been piloting Verified Calls for a few months with a “wide range” of companies, plus they have worked with a bunch of call center and/or call solution businesses that are ready to get more companies into verification.

Google Phone app for more devices

In addition to the Verified Call news, Google announced that it’s ready to open up its Google Phone app to devices that don’t come preloaded with it. While phones like Google Pixel, some Motorola and Nokia devices, as well as a few other brands ship phones with Google’s Phone app, not everyone does (like Samsung).

Now, Google is making Google Phone available to others so that they can get the benefits of their ever-improving app. It’ll still be limited to certain devices running Android P or higher, but expansion to more devices should continue over time.

Getting the Google Phone on your phone won’t give you the same exact experience as those who have it preloaded (no Call Screen or Visual Voicemail), but the list of features is pretty long. Here’s the list Google provided today:

Spam protection : Powered by Google’s advanced machine learning models, users will see warnings about suspicious callers that help you avoid unwanted calls from spammers, telemarketers and scammers

: Powered by Google’s advanced machine learning models, users will see warnings about suspicious callers that help you avoid unwanted calls from spammers, telemarketers and scammers Caller ID : Google’s extensive caller ID coverage lets you know the business that’s calling so that you can answer with confidence

: Google’s extensive caller ID coverage lets you know the business that’s calling so that you can answer with confidence Intuitive design : Simple, lightweight design keeps your favorite people just a tap away and makes it easy to connect

: Simple, lightweight design keeps your favorite people just a tap away and makes it easy to connect Privacy : Phone keeps your contacts data safe, and does not process any information or upload any data related to them

: Phone keeps your contacts data safe, and does not process any information or upload any data related to them Free : Free to download

: Free to download Block numbers : Block unwanted callers so you’re not bothered by them again

: Block unwanted callers so you’re not bothered by them again Dark mode : Switch to dark mode to save battery and reduce eye strain at night

: Switch to dark mode to save battery and reduce eye strain at night Video integration : Switch from a phone call to video call to chat face-to-face, with our Google Duo integration

: Switch from a phone call to video call to chat face-to-face, with our Google Duo integration Search nearby places: Quickly search for the phone numbers of nearby places from right inside the app

