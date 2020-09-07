The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is only a couple of weeks old, so we didn’t necessarily expect any deals on it for a while. Today, Amazon has surprised us with just that. The first big Galaxy Watch 3 deal is here and it’s solid.

At $65 off today, you can grab the Galaxy Watch 3 45mm in black for $365.30. That’s a 15% discount for a watch that carries a high price and a set of features that probably puts it in position to be the best Android smartwatch available.

In our review of the Galaxy Watch 3, the biggest flaw we found was asking people to pay such a high price for a set of specs that were too close to the much-cheaper Galaxy Watch Active 2, our favorite smartwatch. But with a discount like this, it would be hard for me to tell you to hold off from buying the new Galaxy Watch 3. This is a great price.

At this time, only the 45mm model in black is discounted with all other sizes and colors at full price. Hit that link below to keep checking, though.

Amazon Deal Link