A month after launching in the US in white, the OnePlus Buds are now available here in their darker, gray colorway. I know that many of you were waiting for this to happen, so don’t hesitate.

To recap, the OnePlus Buds are a $79 pair of true wireless earbuds that offer a solid audio experience for the price. Thanks to ongoing software updates, the OnePlus Buds will continue to get better and already have in the sound department since I first put them in-ear. They have really good battery life (up to 7 hours on a single charge), can fast charge in their case, and you have some controls through touch pads on each bud.

Now, the OnePlus Buds are by no means perfect. To get the best experience, including those software updates, you are going to need a OnePlus phone to pair them with. They also lack some of the more advanced controls that almost all other buds have (only a double-tap action, not single or triple or gestures) and they do indeed look a bit too much like Apple AirPods.

That said, if you own a OnePlus phone and don’t mind the design, this is a good set of true wireless earbuds for the money.

