Waze users can now be navigated to their destination by Batman or the Riddler, all thanks to a partnership between Waze and DC.

This isn’t no janky implementation either. Actors Kevin Conroy and Wally Wingert were used for the voices, leading to a what should be an exceptional experience for fans. Additionally, you can have your vehicle icon switched out for the Batmobile or the Riddler’s ride. Sweet!

This will be available to users until October 31, 2020.

Go check it out!