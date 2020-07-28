OnePlus Buds, the first true wireless earbuds from OnePlus, are now available in the US. They were supposed to launch yesterday, but initial stock was either super limited or someone forgot to press the “in-stock” button, as they were marked as soldout most of the day. Today, they can be yours.

The OnePlus Buds (only in white at the moment) feature 7-hour battery life with a full 30 hours through recharges in the case, fast charging that will get you 10 hours of use in 10 minutes, 13.4mm drivers, customizable taps on individual earbuds to complete actions, and a…well, AirPods-like design.

READ: Our OnePlus Nord review

I’ll have a review up shortly, but I quite like the OnePlus Buds after testing them over the past couple of weeks. Thanks to a software update, they produce sound on-par with the Pixel Buds and have really good battery life. At $80, they aren’t perfect (the customizable tap situation is not great) and you’ll have to hope they fit your ears out of the box, but they are a much more affordable option than buds from Apple or Google or Samsung.

Again, only white is available today, with the grey pair coming soon. The blue pair I’ve been testing doesn’t appear to be coming here.

Buy OnePlus Buds