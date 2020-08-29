SHIELD TV Pro Sees Rare Discount, is $10 Off Today

NVIDIA’s SHIELD TV Pro, the bigger unit with slightly better specs that is meant to act as a media server as well as an Android TV box, is discounted today at Amazon. The discount is just $10, but this device has rarely seen any discount and was at one time soldout for what seemed like months.

Today, Amazon dropped the price to $189.99, appears to have it in-stock still, and will deliver pretty quickly with Prime shipping.

To recap, this newest SHIELD TV Pro features a Tegra X1+ chipset, 16GB onboard storage, 3GB RAM, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and two USB 3.0 ports. Those USB ports are what helps this unit standout from the smaller, tube version, because that’s where you can connect external storage and become the pirate king media streamer you always dreamed of.

Also, this SHIELD TV Pro includes the awesome new triangle remote that is absolutely the best part about this new SHIELD.

Amazon Deal Link