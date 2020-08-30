Those of us who remain Wear OS fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of a fresh wave of watches powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon Wear 4100 chip. The latest wearable chip from Qualcomm has the potential to dramatically improve performance on Wear OS watches and possibly introduce new sport experiences, better battery life, a richer always-on display, and more.

The first 4100 watch to pay attention to, as revealed back in June when Qualcomm announced the chip, should be the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3. We thought Mobvoi was ready to give us more details on this new watch back in June, but the company has since gone silent, leaving its launch somewhat up in the air. Today, a listing on Amazon may give us a date where we can learn more.

Aside from a fresh photo of the watch (above), the Amazon UK listing will currently let you pre-order the TicWatch Pro 3, saying that they expect it to arrive on October 1. The pre-order price is set at £299.99.

At that price, well, Amazon could be telling us that this watch will be quite expensive here in the US. The current TicWatch Pro 2020 from Mobvoi is priced at £222.99 in the UK and $259.99 here in the US. I always hate to just pass through prices from one country to the next, but if the new TicWatch Pro 3 is priced at £299.99, I wouldn’t be shocked if it was well above $300 here, possibly around $350. A new chip and new tech never comes at a discount.

The listing doesn’t tell us about other features or specs, unfortunately. It does give us measurements of 45.1 x 45.1 x 12.6mm, so expect a fairly large watch. Those dimensions match up to previous TicWatch Pro models.

Hopefully, that launch date doesn’t change and we’ll all be dancing with 4100 watches on wrist soon.

Amazon Link

// reddit