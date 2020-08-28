To celebrate its 8th birthday, Plex is offering customers an $88 Lifetime Plex Pass, typically priced at $120. Not bad, not bad!

With the Lifetime Pass, Plex users receive everything the company offers its paid users, including downloading for offline playback, Dash Control, 4K support for TV viewing, intro skipping for shows you watch, Plexamp, plus so much more, all guaranteed for as long as you and the service exist.

Seriously, a Plex Pass gets you a ton of features, so if you already have one and are considering the bump to a lifetime membership, now’s the time.

To get signed up, simply follow the link below and enter in the code to receive the discount.