The new NVIDIA SHIELD TV picked up its first discount this week, but one could argue that the separation of its new remote might be a bigger deal. We have been waiting since launch last October for this to happen and the day has finally come. You can now buy the new NVIDIA SHIELD Remote for $29.99.

The new SHIELD Remote is a big improvement over the previous two models. It actually stays connected at all times, offers quick interactions without the lag of old, has easily replaceable AAA batteries, lights up when you touch or use it, has IR for TV control, a mic for Assistant actions, and a triangular shape that you’ll quickly get used to.

This new SHIELD Remote will work with all older SHIELD TV boxes, according to NVIDIA. That means you may not have to upgrade your SHIELD TV in order to get an improved experience. I can tell you that I most definitely ordered one this morning for my older SHIELD in my bedroom.

At $29.99, NVIDIA’s store is offering free shipping. At this time, they are the only retailer selling it. Should it pop-up at Amazon or Best Buy, we’ll update this post.

Shop NVIDIA SHIELD Accessories