OnePlus made the weird decision to leave OnePlus Nord out of the US, while assuring the world that another budget-friendly phone would come here later on. We hoped that phone would be of equal quality to Nord, since Nord carries a friendly price and experience that feels more premium than cheap. However, a new report suggests we are getting the short end of the affordable phone stick.

According to Android Central, OnePlus is working on a phone under codename “Clover” that could cost as little as $200. The phone is said to run a low-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset with a 6.5″ 720p LCD display, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, rear fingerprint reader, 3.5mm headphone jack, triple rear camera (13MP+2MP+2MP), and a whoppin’ 6000mAh battery.

A previous report suggested we may see a phone with a Snapdragon 690 processor, though we haven’t heard much on that since. A phone with that level of chipset sounds much more appealing than the $200 phone I mentioned above.

Certainly, a $200 phone during the current state of the globe is a nice option for people to have, but I’m not sure that’s what OnePlus has ever tried to be known for. Maybe this is a sign of BBK pushing their weight around to help turn their brands into the next Huawei. Whatever the case, a $200 phone from OnePlus with this level of hardware could risk turning OnePlus into a cheap US phone brand rather than the premium phone maker it has tried so hard over these years to paint itself as.

I’ve got to say, this isn’t what I wanted to hear about a Nord phone for the US.

