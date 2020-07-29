According to code found in an OxygenOS build on a OnePlus Nord, a second potential Nord smartphone is in the works over at OnePlus.

Assumed to be less expensive than the current Nord, which sounds incredible considering Nord is just €399, the code suggests this device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 690 processor, an SoC designed specifically to bring 5G connectivity to low and mid-range devices.

To quickly fill you in on the SD690, here’s a recap from our writeup back in June. “This new chip (SM6350) from Qualcomm is an 8nm 64-bit chip, with support for displays at a full HD resolution and up to 120Hz (or QHD and 60Hz), up to 192MP camera captures, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, Quick Charge 4+, and 5G.”

Right now, this is all that’s known about the SD690-powered OnePlus device, but we’re intrigued. It’s unknown if this is the Nord phone OnePlus intends to launch in the US, but we should know more soon.

I take it we’re all cool if OnePlus decides to launch a really cheap phone in the US, right?

// XDA