Verizon is shipping out the August security patch to a host of devices this week, those devices including the OnePlus 8, LG G5, LG V20, and LG V60. While the G5 and V20 are solely getting the August patch, the changelogs for the OnePlus 8 and V60 list a few more things.

For example, the OnePlus 8 is also receiving “improved Wi-Fi connectivity” and “new signal icons.” We assume that’s the 5G to 5G UW icon that all compatible Verizon devices are getting, which looks like this. The LG V60 is getting this same icon change, as well as a “WiFi Calling Emergency Address List Update.” All this change does is add District of Columbia to a dropdown menu for those filling out location information for when you call 911 via WiFi calling.

Here are the updated build numbers, which you should see following the update. If you don’t, then you have bigger problems.

Updated Software Version Numbers

OnePlus 8 : IN2019_15_200813

: IN2019_15_200813 LG G5 : VS98730c

: VS98730c LG V20 : VS99520d

: VS99520d LG V60: V600VM10g

Go grab those updates!

// Verizon [2] [3] [4]