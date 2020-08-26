Big updates are headed out to the Samsung Galaxy S20 line on AT&T, and I’m guessing it’s the big One UI 2.5 update. Additionally, Verizon is pushing an update to the Galaxy S9 and S9+ that is only a security patch.

All three of AT&T’s S20 phones, including the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra are seeing an update that’s around 1.1GB in size. What else could it be other than the One UI 2.5 update, right?

For those who missed that bit of news last week, One UI 2.5 brings a bunch of Note 20 features, as well as a fix for 3rd party launchers to use Android 10’s gesture navigation system. I’ve been using it for several days and I can tell you that Nova Launcher with gestures is indeed working. More on the update here.

The new build numbers for AT&T S20 units are as follows:

AT&T Samsung Galaxy S20 : QP1A.190711.020.G981USQU1ATH2

: QP1A.190711.020.G981USQU1ATH2 AT&T Samsung Galaxy S20+ : QP1A.190711.020.G986USQU1ATH2

: QP1A.190711.020.G986USQU1ATH2 AT&T Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: QP1A.190711.020.G988USQU1ATH2

And again, the Verizon Galaxy S9 and S9+ are seeing the August security patch:

Verizon Samsung Galaxy S9 : QP1A.190711.020.G960USQS7ETH1

: QP1A.190711.020.G960USQS7ETH1 Verizon Samsun Galaxy S9+: QP1A.190711.020.G965USQS7ETH1

UPDATE: AT&T is also pushing an update to their Galaxy Note 10+ 5G. It’s a security patch.

AT&T Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G: QP1A.190711.020.N976USQS3BTG4

// Verizon | AT&T [2]