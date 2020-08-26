September will be a good month for Stadia Pro members, as all of them are set to receive a set of six games for absolutely free. Clutch!

The free games are Hitman, Hello Neighbor, Metro Last Light Redux, Super Bomberman R Online, and Gunsport. I’ve actually heard of these games, so that must be a good thing, since all I play is Call of Duty and hardly ever stay in the know of other games.

Each game will be available for free to Stadia Pro members starting September 1. For non-Pro members, the games will be purchasable individually on that same date.

