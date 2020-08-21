3rd-party renders for the Pixel 5 have made their way online, and you know what, we’re pretty excited for this one. Up to this point, there hasn’t been a lot of leaks with regard to the appearance for this device, but there has been plenty of talk about its specs and the potential for there to only be one device — no regular + XL combo this year.

So here we are, our first good look at the Pixel 5. Let’s take it all in.

The first thing that slaps me across the face, which is fine because I’ve been a bad boy and deserve to be punished, is the fact that this phone looks like the Pixel 4a. This means we’re trapped inside of some parallel dimension/paradox where the Pixel a lineup is now ahead of the more expensive flagship Pixel devices in design language, which means Google really should’ve called this year’s Pixel 4a the Pixel 5a.

The similarities to the Pixel 4a include the display’s selfie camera cutout in the top left corner, the backside’s camera system, and the rear-facing fingerprint reader. I’ll tell you one thing, I am stoked for that fingerprint reader.

To recap you on specs, the latest rumors suggest a Snapdragon 765G processor (or 768G), 90Hz OLED display, at least 6GB RAM, and a reported 3,080mAh battery. Everything else we know can be read here.

The latest rumor from this week is that Google will make the Pixel 5 available on September 30. According to Jon Prosser on Twitter, the phone may come in Black and Green. For price, we still have nothing concrete.

What do you think about the design?

