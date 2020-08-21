Today’s deal straight from Google, part of its “Daily Special” (some of which haven’t been very special), buyers can pick up a Nest Thermostat (3rd-Gen) for $219, which is $30 off its usual $249 price.

Considering many folks are spending more time around the house these days, why not control your home’s temperature with a fancy Nest?

The deal goes beyond just the hardware. Nest is also selling you professional installation for only $49. Installation usually costs you $99, so there’s actually some solid savings there should you have a bit of a complex installation requirement.

Follow the link below to take advantage.