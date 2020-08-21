Android 11 is set to bring about more broad support for wireless Android Auto. Specifically, any device running Android 11 will be able to wirelessly connect to a car’s compatible head unit, which is a big bump in compatibility over what we have right now.

So far, this functionality has been open to Pixel (since 2018) and select Galaxy devices, but according to Google’s own support documentation, Android 11 opens this wireless connectivity to all devices.

The only caveat worth noting is that you’ll still need a head unit that offers 5GHz WiFi, for the connection which isn’t every unit out there. Some folks who need this functionality may need to go with a 3rd-party unit from companies like Pioneer or Kenwood.

This is cool.

// The Verge | Google