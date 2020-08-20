After briefly showing up and then disappearing a week ago, the Google Pixel Buds 2 in additional colors are now available. Best Buy is the first out of the gate with the new options, and they are selling the Pixel Buds in Almost Black, Oh So Orange, and Quite Mint. All colors are in stock at the moment.

I wish there was more to this story, but the only thing to know here is that they are in new colors. These are the same exact Pixel Buds that we’ve been using for months, only in black, mint, and orange tints instead of white.

They still cost $179.99. They still sound quite good. They fit great. They pair quickly. They’ll get frequent updates. They have OK battery life. They don’t have ANC. Our review is here.

Assuming other retailers go live with the new colors, we’ll add those links to this post.

UPDATE : Google Store! All official.

