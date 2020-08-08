Samsung may have just introduced us this week to their first pair of true wireless earbuds with active noice cancellation at a pretty reasonable price. That doesn’t mean the Galaxy Buds+ aren’t still their best buds or one you should start ignoring. Today, that rings even clearer thanks to Woot, who is selling them with a ridiculous $50 off discount.

At the moment, and until they sellout, Woot has the Galaxy Buds+ in “new” condition and several colors (black, white, blue, and red) for $99.99. These normally run $150, so you tell me if that’s as good a deal as I think it is.

To recap, the Galaxy Buds+ offer up to 11 hours of playback on a single charge (that’s absurd) with another 11 hours from the case, more mics, and improved sound from the originals, which already had excellent tuning. These are basically the go-to buds for Droid Life.

I wouldn’t pass up on this deal if I were in the market for a pair of earbuds.

Shop Galaxy Buds+ at Woot