Yup, both Galaxy Note 20 models are now official, meaning we have all of the specs you need to know about.

Highlights for the smaller Note 20 model include a 6.7″ FHD+ display, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 865+ processor with 5G connectivity, plus a 4,300mAh battery. The larger Note 20 Ultra comes with a 6.9″ QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500mAh battery, same Snapdragon 865+ processor with X55 5G modem, plus a whole lot more.

See the full rundown below.