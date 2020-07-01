The folks running Samsung’s Russia site screwed up this morning in a big way. As you can see from the images in this post, they gave us an official look at the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in a really pretty bronze color.

The images were spotted at the bottom of the Galaxy Note 8 page and then posted to reddit, giving us two shots of the device. On desktop, Samsung Russia showed the device lying on its face with camera housing and S Pen exposed. On mobile, we get a second shot of the device standing upright.

In case you haven’t been following the story, we know this is the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (formerly the Galaxy Note 20+) because the images match up perfectly to previously released CAD renders. The camera housing and side button arrangements are just as we expected them to be.

There isn’t much else to take in here, only that again, the color is super pretty especially with that matching S Pen that has also been coated in bronze.

Rumored Note 20 Ultra specs include a Snapdragon 865 processor, 6.9″ QHD display at 120Hz, 12GB RAM, 256GB or 512GB storage, 108MP main camera (plus 13MP telephoto and 12MP ultra-wide lenses), at least a 4500mAh battery, Android 10, etc.

As far as we know, August 5 is still the big day for Samsung to show this phone off.

// Samsung | reddit