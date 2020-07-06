OnePlus has set a date to fully reveal the OnePlus Nord, it seems. Through a since-removed Amazon page, it sure looks like OnePlus is preparing to announce a virtual hands-on experience for July 21 to show off its new mid-range and sub-$500 phone.

The listing on Amazon India is gone, but you can still view it through this Google Cache link or the images we grabbed for this post. The listing was first spotted by leaker Ishan Agarwal, who has deleted his Tweet about it.

As you will see from the images below, OnePlus is going to have a virtual experience for the OnePlus Nord that will let folks scan a card in their hand to see what the device will look like. That AR card will give them an opportunity to win OnePlus swag too. We don’t know if the OnePlus Nord AR Launch Invite will cost any money or not, as the listing is not yet live for all.

As a reminder, the OnePlus Nord isn’t expected in the US on a large scale. We know there will be a limited amount of devices available to select US users, but I’m guessing it’s going to be extremely hard to get one. Hopefully that changes down the road, as the device’s specs sound great and we love the idea of a premium sub-$500 phone.

// Amazon India | XDA