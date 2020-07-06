DEAL: Fossil Gen 5 With Extra Straps Down to $139 ($206 Off)

It’s going to be hard for the next several weeks (or months) to tell you to jump on a deal for a current Wear OS watch. We know that the Snapdragon Wear 4100 is coming and will offer significant upgrades over any watch you can buy today. The only way you should consider buying an already-available Wear OS watch, is if the deal is awesome.

Today we have that, thanks to a sale at Fossil, where you can take 30% off almost anything on their site. Using code “ALLOFIT” at checkout will show you the final prices on watches like the Fossil Gen 5, which is still currently the best Wear OS watch you can buy.

The best deal is probably on the Fossil Gen 5 in black stainless steel, because it comes in a special bundle that includes two additional straps, is discounted upfront, and the “ALLOFIT” code works too. Fossil has the bundle priced at $199 (down from $345), but the code further discounts it to $139.30. That’s a solid savings there.

Other good deals include the Fossil Gen 5 Juliana or Garrett down to $125.30.

Shop Fossil Smartwatch Sale