July 2020 Android Security Update Now Available for Pixel Devices

You ready for the July 2020 Android security update? If you own any of the Pixel phones as far back as the Pixel 2 and up through the Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 4 XL, the newest Android update will soon arrive over-the-air or you can manually flash it if impatient.

Currently, we are seeing new 10.0.0 files for Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL (QQ3A.200705.002), Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL (QQ3A.200705.002), Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL (QQ3A.200705.002), and Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL (QQ3A.200705.002).

If you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will find each image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

We’ll update this post as more info arrives.

Links:

