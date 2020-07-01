Google Discontinues Pixel 3a With No Pixel 4a to Replace It

A week ago, the Google Store struggled for an afternoon with an issue that flipped a bunch of the products to “unavailable” and wouldn’t let you checkout or buy anything. Google eventually fixed it, but when we saw the Pixel 3a randomly flip today to “out of stock” and “unavailable,” we were hesitant to believe it was an intentional change. And then Google confirmed that it has indeed killed off the phone.

In a statement shared with 9to5Google, Google said the following about the end of the Pixel 3a line:

Google Store has sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 3a. For people who are still interested in buying Pixel 3a, the product is available from some partners while supplies last.

So that’s it – the Pixel 3a is no more, at least it won’t be after all stores sell through their remaining inventory.

This doesn’t come as much of a surprise, knowing that Google doesn’t typically keep phones from the previous year around for extended periods of time after they have (or in this case should have) been replaced. We also saw the first signs of this in middle June, when B&H Photo flipped a bunch of 3a models to “Discontinued,” as if they weren’t ever expecting more inventory.

If you still want to buy a Pixel 3a, you can find it at Best Buy.

Can we get that Pixel 4a now, Google?

