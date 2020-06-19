There is a good chance that retailers still selling the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are on their last batch of inventory. The Pixel 4a could show up any day and they will want to clear out stock to make room for the new model.

B&H Photo, for example, is already done selling the regular Pixel 3a and has listed it as “Discontinued,” signaling that they won’t get any more. So, if you see a deal, you might want to jump on it, assuming you don’t feel like waiting around for that 4a and are cool with this year-old mid-ranger.

At the moment, most Pixel 3a devices are back to full price after that crazy sale, but B&H has the Pixel 3a XL in Just Black listed at $319 again. That’s the big $160 discount we saw from May that was almost too good to be true.

This Just Black Pixel 3a XL is the last from B&H and they are showing it as “limited supply at this price.” If you want a Pixel 3a XL, a (currently) $319 phone with an excellent camera and a couple of years worth of updates left, hurry.

B&H Photo Deal Link