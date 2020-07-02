DEAL: Buy Nest Hub Max, Get Nest Hub Free

The early 4th of July deals have arrived and one of the best involves Google’s Nest Hub smart display line-up. For the weekend, as long as stock lasts, you can buy a Nest Hub Max and receive a regular Nest Hub for free.

The Nest Hub Max currently sells for $229, so that’s all you need to pay to get both devices. The Nest Hub typically runs at $89, if you were wondering the amount of money you will be saving.

Not that I need to tell most of you what these devices do, but they are smart displays. They offer a visual Google Assistant experience to get info, see photos, and control smart homes. They’ll play music, read you the news, and let you walk through recipes. The Nest Hub Max also includes a camera for video calls, acting as a security camera, and recognizing your face for a more personalized experience. They are excellent kitchen, desk, bedside, and bathroom companions.

To get the free Nest Hub, most retailers will ask you to add both devices to product.

Shop Nest Hub Deals: