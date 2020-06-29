Fresh off adding 155 markets to its 5G list two weeks ago, AT&T is back with another 28 new ones. They also just turned on Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) in several, helping them spread 5G quicker by utilizing their existing 4G LTE network.

AT&T Adds 28 New 5G Markets

AT&T now has its 5G service in 355 markets across the US, covering 160 million people. The new 5G markets are in parts of 15 states, as well as Puerto Rico. Places like Miami, Salt Lake City, Dallas, Austin, and San Juan can now connect to AT&T’s low-band 5G network.

AT&T Turns Enables DSS in Some

As for the DSS stuff, it’s the same tech we talked about last week for Verizon and their nationwide 5G network that will rollout later this year. DSS is a move carriers will make to leverage their existing 4G LTE networks to push both LTE and 5G. The technology allows them to serve customers on both connection types over the same channel. By using DSS, carriers will be able to quickly expand their 5G footprints over the low-band.

AT&T didn’t say where they fired up DSS, only that it’s in “parts of some markets.”

Below, you’ll find the full list of AT&T’s new 5G markets:

Arkansas

Ouachita County

Florida

Melbourne

Miami

Orlando

West Palm Beach

Hawaii

Maui County

Idaho

Idaho County

Illinois

Alton-Granite City

Michigan

Jackson

Missouri

Columbia

Minnesota

Chippewa County

North Dakota/Minnesota

Fargo-Moorhead

Oregon

Eugene-Springfield

Pennsylvania

Crawford County

Puerto Rico

Aguadilla

Aibonito Municipality

Arecibo

Mayaguez

Ponce

Rincon Municipality

San Juan

Tennessee

Lake County

Texas

Austin

Dallas

Navarro County

Victoria

Wilson County

Utah

Salt Lake City

