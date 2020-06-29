Fresh off adding 155 markets to its 5G list two weeks ago, AT&T is back with another 28 new ones. They also just turned on Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) in several, helping them spread 5G quicker by utilizing their existing 4G LTE network.
AT&T Adds 28 New 5G Markets
AT&T now has its 5G service in 355 markets across the US, covering 160 million people. The new 5G markets are in parts of 15 states, as well as Puerto Rico. Places like Miami, Salt Lake City, Dallas, Austin, and San Juan can now connect to AT&T’s low-band 5G network.
AT&T Turns Enables DSS in Some
As for the DSS stuff, it’s the same tech we talked about last week for Verizon and their nationwide 5G network that will rollout later this year. DSS is a move carriers will make to leverage their existing 4G LTE networks to push both LTE and 5G. The technology allows them to serve customers on both connection types over the same channel. By using DSS, carriers will be able to quickly expand their 5G footprints over the low-band.
AT&T didn’t say where they fired up DSS, only that it’s in “parts of some markets.”
Below, you’ll find the full list of AT&T’s new 5G markets:
Arkansas
- Ouachita County
Florida
- Melbourne
- Miami
- Orlando
- West Palm Beach
Hawaii
- Maui County
Idaho
- Idaho County
Illinois
- Alton-Granite City
Michigan
- Jackson
Missouri
- Columbia
Minnesota
- Chippewa County
North Dakota/Minnesota
- Fargo-Moorhead
Oregon
- Eugene-Springfield
Pennsylvania
- Crawford County
Puerto Rico
- Aguadilla
- Aibonito Municipality
- Arecibo
- Mayaguez
- Ponce
- Rincon Municipality
- San Juan
Tennessee
- Lake County
Texas
- Austin
- Dallas
- Navarro County
- Victoria
- Wilson County
Utah
- Salt Lake City
