AT&T Adds Another 28 5G Markets, Turns on DSS in Some

Fresh off adding 155 markets to its 5G list two weeks ago, AT&T is back with another 28 new ones. They also just turned on Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) in several, helping them spread 5G quicker by utilizing their existing 4G LTE network.

AT&T Adds 28 New 5G Markets

AT&T now has its 5G service in 355 markets across the US, covering 160 million people. The new 5G markets are in parts of 15 states, as well as Puerto Rico. Places like Miami, Salt Lake City, Dallas, Austin, and San Juan can now connect to AT&T’s low-band 5G network.

AT&T Turns Enables DSS in Some

As for the DSS stuff, it’s the same tech we talked about last week for Verizon and their nationwide 5G network that will rollout later this year. DSS is a move carriers will make to leverage their existing 4G LTE networks to push both LTE and 5G. The technology allows them to serve customers on both connection types over the same channel. By using DSS, carriers will be able to quickly expand their 5G footprints over the low-band.

AT&T didn’t say where they fired up DSS, only that it’s in “parts of some markets.”

Below, you’ll find the full list of AT&T’s new 5G markets:

Arkansas

  • Ouachita County

Florida

  • Melbourne
  • Miami
  • Orlando
  • West Palm Beach

Hawaii

  • Maui County

Idaho

  • Idaho County

Illinois

  • Alton-Granite City

Michigan

  • Jackson

Missouri

  • Columbia

Minnesota

  • Chippewa County

North Dakota/Minnesota

  • Fargo-Moorhead

Oregon

  • Eugene-Springfield

Pennsylvania

  • Crawford County

Puerto Rico

  • Aguadilla
  • Aibonito Municipality
  • Arecibo
  • Mayaguez
  • Ponce
  • Rincon Municipality
  • San Juan

Tennessee

  • Lake County

Texas

  • Austin
  • Dallas
  • Navarro County
  • Victoria
  • Wilson County

Utah

  • Salt Lake City

