If you own a Samsung phone on Verizon from the past year that isn’t the Galaxy S20, there’s a chance it will grab an update this week. The Galaxy S10 line, Note 10 line, A51, and several Galaxy Tab devices are all seeing new updates. The LG V60 is also getting new software.

None of the updates are exciting, according to Verizon. In fact, every single one is a simple security patch, most of which are of the June 2020 variety just as July approaches. LG is giving its newest phone the May patch.

Samsung Galaxy S10 : G973USQU3DTE8, June 2020

: G973USQU3DTE8, June 2020 Samsung Galaxy S10+ : G975USQU3DTE8, June 2020

: G975USQU3DTE8, June 2020 Samsung Galaxy S10e : G970USQU3DTE8, June 2020

: G970USQU3DTE8, June 2020 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 : N970USQU3CTE7, June 2020

: N970USQU3CTE7, June 2020 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ : N975USQU3CTE7, June 2020

: N975USQU3CTE7, June 2020 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G : N976VVRU3CTE9, June 2020

: N976VVRU3CTE9, June 2020 Samsung Galaxy A51 : A515USQU2ATF5, June 2020

: A515USQU2ATF5, June 2020 Samsung Galaxy J7 (2nd Gen) : J737VPPVRS6BTB1, June 2020

: J737VPPVRS6BTB1, June 2020 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 : T867VVRS2BTF9, June 2020

: T867VVRS2BTF9, June 2020 Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e : T727VVRS1ATF2, June 2020

: T727VVRS1ATF2, June 2020 Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 : T307USQS2ATFA, June 2020

: T307USQS2ATFA, June 2020 LG V60 ThinQ: V600VM10e, May 2020

To check for the update on most Verizon phones, head into Settings and scroll to the bottom to look for “Software updates” or some variety of that.

// Verizon