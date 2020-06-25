Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Gets a Super Leak

It could be a month or more before Samsung announces its next watch, a watch we believe will be called the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. As we wait for it to become official, we continue to learn more each day. Today, that continues with a couple of renders that sure do look official.

Below, you can see both the front and backsides of the new Galaxy Watch 3 in leaked renders courtesy of @evleaks, this one being the larger 45mm version. The model number of SM-R840 is showing on the back there to confirm that, a number we talked at length about a few weeks ago after spotting the watch at the FCC.

You can see the heartrate monitor, two button pushers on the right side of the case, that grippy bezel which should rotate, and a decent amount of space within the watch’s lugs. The band Samsung will likely include appears to be leather with a touch of contrast stitching and a 22mm width. This is by far Samsung’s most classically styled watch in a couple of years, probably since the Gear S3 Classic.

We have not yet seen renders of the smaller 41mm version yet, but I’m sure that will drop here shortly with a similar design.

Lookin’ good, Samsung.

// XDA | @evleaks