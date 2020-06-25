Nest Hub Max Becomes Your Group Video Calling Bestie

Because we’re still making more video calls than humans were ever going to be ready for, Google has brought group video calling to its big smart home controller, the Nest Hub Max. Both Duo and Meet are getting the action, so you can cook it up and chat with the homies at the same time.

In order to group video call on Google Duo, you’ll have to first setup a group (up to 32 people) within the Duo app that you can access on your Nest Hub Max. If you have already done that, a simple “Hey Google, make a group call,” will show you available groups from Duo to start a call with.

Don’t have a Nest Hub Max? That’s OK, because Google is making Duo group calls available on the LG XBOOM AI ThinQ WK9 Smart Display, JBL Link View, and Lenovo’s 8-inch and 10-inch Smart Displays.

As for Google Meet video calls, you’ll be able to use commands of “Hey Google, start a meeting” or “Hey Google, join a meeting.” If you have meeting codes, you’ll be able to tap and enter those too.

For Meet calls, the Nest Hub Max is getting support first, along with beta access for G Suite folks.

// Google