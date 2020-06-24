It seems like every day the supposed name for OnePlus’ upcoming affordable phone changes. It was initially referred to as the OnePlus 8 Lite, then as the OnePlus Z. This week, it’s apparently confirmed via a premature Instagram post that the name of the phone is Nord.

Honestly, I don’t even know what Nord refers to, so I’m just going to ignore the name for now. This info comes from a OnePlus-backed Instagram account that appears to have posted up a photo a bit too early. The photo details cards that refer to “the first 100,” which we suppose means the first 100 buyers. Another card somewhat clearly reads “Nord” over and over.

I can’t help but hope this is some internal name that OnePlus is having fun with, but again, it’s whatever. It doesn’t come off as the most marketable of names, but we’ll see. Maybe it won’t matter, since OnePlus says its new phone with a more “accessible” price will be limited. OnePlus makes no sense sometimes.

Who here is ready for some Nord?

So OnePlus posted a bunch of images on Instagram and then deleted em, but yeah, there's Nord for you 😀#oneplus #OnePlusNord #newbeginnings pic.twitter.com/P1jdOinbkT — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 24, 2020

// 9to5Google