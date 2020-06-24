Verizon unwrapped a new set of prepaid plans this morning, all of which could see significant discounts if you stay for a while. From data buckets to unlimited, these new plans are similar to the old plans you just signed up for, only they could end up being cheaper in the long run.

The new Verizon Prepaid plans included $65/mo unlimited, $50/mo-15GB, and $40/mo-5GB options. Those are just starting prices, though, as autopay and certain monthly milestones drop these by up to $15/mo.

The discounts start in month two if you sign-up for autopay, where you will save $5/mo. If you stay for 3 months, you’ll then get another $5/mo discount in the 4th month (we’re at a total of $10 off now). Should you stay even longer, like 9 months, Verizon will shave another $5/mo off, bringing your total discount to $15/mo.

With those Verizon Prepaid discounts, you could pay just $50/mo for unlimited, $35/mo for 15GB, and $25/mo for 5GB. As always with prepaid, there are no contracts and you can ditch these plans at any time.

As for plan features, they all give you unlimited talk, text, and whatever amount of data they list. Things change from there, with the 15GB and 5GB plans including hotspot (it’s a paid $5 add-on for unlimited). The 15GB and unlimited plans include calls to Mexico and Canada, while the 5GB plan does not. Also, the unlimited plan gives you some data use in Mexico or Canada at no charge.

Sound good? You can tryout one of the new Verizon Prepaid plans today.

// Verizon