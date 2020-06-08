It wasn’t long ago when OnePlus said it would offer less expensive phones, a move that would bring it a bit closer to its roots in this industry. This week, specs for the rumored OnePlus Z (previously referred to as OnePlus 8 Lite) have made their way online, thanks to a survey that was sent out to select credit card holders living in India.

According to this survey, which asked consumers if they’d have interest in this phone, the OnePlus Z features a 6.55″ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 765 SoC, 6GB RAM, 128GB onboard storage, 4300mAh battery (30W fast charging support), trip rear camera setup (64MP + 16MP + 2MP), 16MP front-facing shooter, and in-display fingerprint reader.

The crazy part is, the price is reported to be what’s about $330 in India, which seems like an insanely tempting price for this device. There’s still more we don’t know, but that price automatically makes the phone a huge contender.

According to a source of Android Central, we should expect this phone to be made official on July 10. No word yet on the US.

OnePlus coming back to less expensive phones has me super excited. Let’s just hope they don’t skip out on things like NFC in order to cut the price down.

// XDA | Android Central | DesiDime