Should you be in need, OnePlus is hosting solid today-only savings on its Bullets Wireless Z earphones, bringing the price for a pair down to $30. That’s $20 off the usual price of $50.

These earbuds are named Wireless, but let’s be real, they do have a wire connecting the two earbuds. While some may call this false advertising, they are Bluetooth powered which means a wireless connection between them and your phone, offer Warp charging (10 minute charge for 10 hours of life), feature 20-hour battery life, plus a Low Latency mode for mobile gaming. So much feature for just $30. Wow!

Should you want to take advantage of such a good offer, follow the link below.