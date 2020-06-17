We love all of the fathers out there, so we’re partnering with TCL this week to give away some phones! We have 5 TCL 10 Pro phones looking for new homes, meaning five of you will soon have a new toy to play with.

The TCL 10 Pro features a 6.47″ FHD+ display (2340 x 1080), Snapdragon 675 processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, in-display fingerprint reader, four rear cameras (64MP + 16MP super wide + 5MP macro + 2MP low-light), 24MP front camera, 4,500mAh battery, and Android 10. Mind you, all of this is available in a $450 package, which is quite competitive. Should you win, do note that phone is unlocked, capable of working on most US carriers, with exception to CDMA networks. Verizon’s LTE network is supported, though. If you missed it, here’s our unboxing and overview of the device.

We’re using Gleam to handle the entries and collecting of emails, so ensure you use a valid email when entering, that way we can contact you should you win. We have plenty of entry options below, most of which require zero sharing of any spam on social media. We’ll pick our winners on June 19 at 10AM Pacific!

We know you’re ready to get to entering, so let’s do it!

Giveaway

Prizes: 5 (five) TCL 10 Pro smartphones.

How to Enter:

Winners: We will randomly select our five winners this Friday (June 19) at 10AM Pacific.

Thank you to TCL for sponsoring the prizes for this giveaway!