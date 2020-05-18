VIDEO: TCL 10 Pro Unboxing and First Look!

Thanks to TCL, we now have the talk of the town in-house, the 10 Pro.

Priced at only $450, this is quite the intriguing device, equipped with plenty of features you’d expect from a high-end flagship. The phone features a gorgeous 6.47″ FHD+ display, rear quad camera system, in-display fingerprint reader, 4,500mAh battery, and Android 10. Full specs and availability details for the device can be viewed here.

You can pick up this device on Amazon starting May 19. It will arrive at additional retailers later this month.

Before I can review this device, we have to unbox it. Enjoy!