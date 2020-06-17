Android 11 Beta 1.5 Update Available For Download

Google just posted a new Android 11 Beta update as Beta 1.5. The build address a couple of bugs plaguing that first beta you’ve all been running on Pixel phones since last week.

The update fixes a bug that was causing full reboots when using gesture navigation and switching apps into different orientations. It addresses an eSIM issue on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a lines, allows Google Pay to properly work, and should make Bluetooth pairing less of a pain.

The factory image files are live now for the Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 4. Be on the lookout for the OTA files and an over-the-air update as a part of the Android Beta program here shortly.

Android 11 Beta 1.5 Details

Date: June 17, 2020

Build: RPB1.200504.020

Emulator support: x86 (32/64-bit)

Security patch level: June 2020

Google Play services: 20.21.17

Install Android 11 Beta 1.5