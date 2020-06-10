Android 11 Beta Image Files Now Available For Download Too

As we already shared with you, the Android 11 Beta is here with a Beta 1 build. You can sign-up easily and wait for the over-the-air update if you want, but we know some of you like to do the old school thing and flash files. Those Android 11 Beta 1 factory image and OTA files are here.
Here’s the Android 11 Beta 1 build details:
Date: June 10, 2020
Build: RPB1.200504.018
Emulator support: x86 (32/64-bit)
Security patch level: June 2020
Google Play services: 20.18.17
For those running previous Android 11 Developer Previews, Google is offering an over-the-air (OTA) update for this release and it should be available at any moment. Factory images are still available too, plus you can use the new Android Flash Tool this time.
