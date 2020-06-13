The string of impressive Samsung deals continues this week with the Galaxy Note 10+ now seeing a big discount for one day only. After big price cuts on the S20+ and S20 Ultra, you can now save $250 off Samsung’s best Note 10 family member.

“But Kellen, the Note 20 is coming in 2 months, why would I buy this?” Umm, because the Note 10+ is still very much an excellent phone that will last for years and because $850 is a great price for it. A deal is a deal, my guy.

Normally priced at $1,100, this Note 10+ still out-specs so many phones released this year. It has 256GB storage, 12GB RAM, a big 6.8″ QHD AMOLED display, S Pen, quad camera, super fast charging, and more. Tim loved the Note 10+ in his review.

Amazon has Aura Black and Aura Glow (Silver) models available at the $850 price. These are the US unlocked units that work on all major carriers.

Amazon Deal Link