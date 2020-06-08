Amazon is starting this fresh new week off with a scorching deal on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+. How does $250-off sound?

In a “deal of the day,” Amazon has dropped that much off all colors (Cosmic Gray & Black, Cloud Blue) of the Galaxy S20+, which brings its starting price down to $949.99. For those who haven’t figured it out yet, that’s cheaper than the regular Galaxy S20.

I know that the Galaxy S20 hasn’t been as hot as other Samsung releases, but I’ve got to tell you, this is my favorite Samsung line in a while. I’m still using the regular Galaxy S20 at the moment, as it’s my favorite phone currently on the market. This Galaxy S20+ is a slightly bigger version of the S20, with a larger screen, battery, and an extra camera. At this price, it’s a really nice option.

Again, this is an Amazon deal of the day, so you have to make a decision today.

Amazon Deal Link