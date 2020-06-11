Sweet Deal: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is $300 Off Today

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is a stupidly expensive phone and probably not worth seriously entertaining for most people at its full price of $1,400. At $1,100, like it is today, the conversation changes some.

A great Galaxy S20 Ultra deal

Amazon is hosting a deal of the day on Samsung’s most high-end Galaxy S20 phone that drops $300 off it. With a now-starting price of $1,099, you can grab either the Cosmic Gray or Cosmic Black models of the Ultra and get your Space Zoom on.

For those who missed our Galaxy S20 Ultra review, Tim was a big fan. He loved the display (of course), battery life, performance, and even the camera. He thought it was close to perfection, which is sort of the issue that today’s deal is helping with. A $1,400 phone should bring perfection, but since it wasn’t quite there, it was a tough phone to fully recommend unless your wallet was bottomless. Now, at $300 off, we’re talking Galaxy S20+ pricing only you get more phone.

Again, this is an Amazon deal of the day, so don’t sleep on the best Galaxy S20 Ultra deal we’ve seen. This should tempt you, especially as a Samsung unlocked phone that will work on all carriers and get you 5G where available.

Amazon Deal Link