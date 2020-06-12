Alright, it’s been a couple of days — time to share your initial thoughts and impressions on Android 11 with us all.

The first public beta of Android 11 was made available this past Wednesday for Pixel devices, as well as select OnePlus devices yesterday. That means there’s a solid portion of folks out there that could be running the latest version of Android. Android 11 includes new media controls, Bubbles (currently working for at least one app), and also a dedicated section of your notification pulldown for conversations. It hasn’t been the most exciting beta, but hey, it’s just a beta.

If you opted not to flash Android 11, you didn’t make a bad choice. I argued yesterday that the majority of you should just skip it, since many of the features highlighted as being new aren’t even working properly yet. However, I know how you Pixel fans operate and all you want is the latest builds, with little concern given to anything else. I can appreciate that.

If you’ve been running it, we’d like to know your thoughts down in the comments. Do you have a favorite feature? Discovered a nasty bug? Tell us everything.