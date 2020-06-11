The first developer preview for Android 11 on the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro has arrived.

This is great news for those who love running experimental software, but beware, these appear to be very unstable builds, suitable only for advanced users. The full list of what’s not currently working is below.

Now, as for the good stuff, there’s plenty. Android 11 has some UI tweaks that are cool, better privacy features, plus plenty more. If you’re over reading about it and want to get started, let’s roll.

WARNING

As the name suggests, this build of Android 11 is best suited for developers and other advanced users, as it is still in an early stage of development. That said, we do not recommend flashing this ROM if you have little to no experience in software development or flashing custom ROMs, or if you expect to use the device as a daily driver. Proceed at your own RISK! Known Issues All data will be cleared while flashing the build Face unlock is unavailable Google Assistant (“OK Google”) does not work Video calling does not work Certain UI screens look less than desirable Some apps may not function as expected System stability issues Caution! You should understand there is a risk of BRICKING your phone, read the instructions carefully and be 100% sure of what you are doing. Please always backup your important data before flashing.

Download Android 11 for OnePlus 8

Download these .zip files to your OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro.

This upgrade method will erase all the contents of the phone, please be sure to backup first.

Download the latest ROM upgrade zip package from the specified server.

Copy the ROM upgrade package to the phone storage.

Go to Settings -> System -> System Updates -> Click top right icon -> Local upgrade -> Click on the corresponding installation package -> Upgrade ->

System upgrade completed to 100%.

After the upgrade is complete, click Restart.

Best of luck to all of you.

