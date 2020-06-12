As students across the country adapt to new ways of learning during this pandemic, many of which are remote, Verizon is offering a new discount to students to give them cheaper service and some nice freebies.

Starting July 2, college students (undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate) can save $10 per month on single-line accounts or $25 per month on 2-line accounts. They’ll need to be on a Mix & Match unlimited plan to get the discount, which basically just means you’ve picked plans from Verizon’s current line-up of Start, Play More, Do More, and Get More Unlimited.

In addition to the $10 and $25 discounts, Verizon is giving college students a free year of Disney+. On select plans (Play or Get More Unlimited), you could also get free Apple Music. So we’ve got a discount and hundreds of dollars in free stuff. You love to see it.

Again, this new discount goes live on July 2. To enroll, head over to Verizon’s student sign-up here.

// Verizon