Today I learned that some of the best features of Google Home units have long been missing from 3rd party smart speakers made by companies like Bose and Sonos. This week, Google is going to try and address that.

The features I’m referring to are Voice Match, hotword sensitivity, and choosing default speakers. All of these features have been on Google Home devices for various amounts of time, but soon you’ll get to train your speakers to recognize you better, lower or raise sensitivity to “OK, Google,” and make your Sonos/Bose/etc. system the default, even if you tell a Home Mini to play a song.

Good stuff, right?

// Google