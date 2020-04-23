Google Assistant’s Voice Match Gets Improved Accuracy

Google is pushing out a change to Google Assistant, specifically aimed at making Voice Match more accurate.

When this change hits Assistant, those setting up Voice Match will need to say more than just “Ok Google” to train it. Now, you’ll have to say a longer phrase, such as “Hey Google, play my workout playlist,” allowing the system to better identify who is speaking with much higher accuracy.

If you haven’t already enabled Voice Match, it’s good for getting personalized results, should you be using a device like a smart speaker with multiple users. Voice Match currently supports up to six people.

Very nice, Google.

// Google