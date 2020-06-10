Video: What’s New in Android 11 Beta!

With the Android 11 Beta now rolling out to supported Pixel devices, we had a chance to flash it on a Pixel 4 XL and take it for a spin. In the video below, we dive into the big features that Google highlighted as a part of today’s release.

Want to know what’s new in Android 11 Beta?

This video shows off the new home screen suggestions setting on the Pixel Launcher, powerful new Power Menu with smart home controls and payment cards, new music controls within Quick Settings, and Bubbles for chatting in the old Facebook chat heads way.

We’ve covered plenty of other Android 11 changes in several write-ups, so this video really was about the new stuff that Google wants you to know about and test. As we continue to dive in over the coming days, I’m sure we’ll find more and will then share those changes with you.

For now, how is everyone liking Android 11 on their Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 4? Have you found apps besides Facebook Messenger than can use Bubbles? Are you loving the new power menu as much as I am? Let us know!