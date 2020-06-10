For non Pixel phone owners, the very last sentence of Google’s blog post on the public beta for Android 11 should excite you, depending on what device you have. The last line ends with, “available on Pixel 2+ phones today and other devices in the coming weeks.”

Other devices, you say? Coming weeks? Excellent!

Now, we don’t know exactly which devices those will be. Last year, when Google opened up the Android 10 beta to devices other than the Pixel line, it supported the OnePlus 6 and 6T, LG G8, Essential Phone, Sony Xperia X3, and plenty other devices that aren’t huge mainstream successes in the US. Fingers crossed that the supported list this year includes most of the latest phones from OnePlus, LG, and more. For those running a Samsung phone, don’t hold your breath. You’ll need to wait for Samsung to do its own thing.

As soon as we learn more from Google, we’ll let you know.

// Google