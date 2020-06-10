Verizon 5G Home Expands to First New City in Months

Verizon 5G Home is still a real service that I almost forgot about because we haven’t written about it since last October. It’s back in the headlines today, though, because Verizon added another new city. Detroit! You are the sixth city that now has access to Verizon 5G Home.

As the sixth city, Detroit residents can get “blazing fast home internet with no hidden fees and no annual contract” for just $50 per month. Well, you get that price if you are already a Verizon customer. Non-Verizon customers will pay $70 per month. Verizon is still giving everyone who signs up their first three months for free too.

From what I can gather, again because Verizon hasn’t announced anything 5G Home related in a long time, everything has been upgraded. For example, the setup is now a self-install (in select markets), where you are sent a kit that allows you to attach a 5G unit to your window to pull a signal. The original setup required a technician to attach a big box to the side of your house.

With 5G Home in Detroit, customers will get peak speeds up to 1Gbps with the included WiFi 6 router. That router, by the way, has Amazon Alexa built-in. Also, Verizon is still running plenty of add-on promos, like YouTube TV free for a month, a year of Disney+, 3 months of Google Stadia, and a Verizon Stream TV box that runs Android TV.

On a related note, Verizon said today that it has rolled out Enhanced 5G Home to Indianapolis and Los Angeles. I wish I could tell you more on what that means, but Verizon has not revealed that info, as far as I can tell. We’ll update this post if we learn more on what “Enhanced” means. Finally, Big Red expects to have 10 5G Home cities by the end of the year.

